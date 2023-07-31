Commentary: Another failed attempt to address Myanmar conflict - what’s next?

JAKARTA: Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries met earlier this month in Jakarta. This brought together top diplomats from Southeast Asian countries and partner countries outside the region, including the United States, China, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

This year’s chair, Indonesia, wants to focus on how ASEAN can foster collaboration amid regional and global changes. But there is still a long way to go to ASEAN’s mission to create regional stability and security and accelerate economic growth.

This is because ASEAN has not been able to meaningfully address the situation in Myanmar.

The conflict in Myanmar has been going since February 2021, after the military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since then, a bloody civil war has erupted not only between the junta and the civil opposition but also involving various ethnic groups in the country. It is estimated 12,000 people have been killed and millions of people displaced.