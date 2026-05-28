Myanmar leader to visit India for first trip abroad as president

YANGON: Myanmar's president Min Aung Hlaing will travel to India on Saturday (May 28) for a five-day visit, New Delhi said, his first trip abroad since becoming civilian leader.

The Myanmar foreign ministry, which announced on Thursday an official visit to India "in the near future", said Min Aung Hlaing would be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and other officials.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement that the visit would last from Saturday to Wednesday.

The former military chief will hold talks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet with business representatives, according to both governments. Myanmar also said a meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu was planned.

The visit "is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries", New Delhi said.

Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as Myanmar's president in April, continuing his rule from a civilian post five years after snatching power in a military coup.

As the nation's armed forces chief, he ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, detaining the popular democratic figurehead and triggering an ongoing civil war.

After five years of military rule, Min Aung Hlaing organised an election ending in January that excluded Suu Kyi's party and large swaths of the country under rebel control.

The vote also secured a walkover win for Min Aung Hlaing and military allies in parliament who backed him into the top office.

His swearing-in ceremony was attended by representatives from the neighbouring nations of China, India and Thailand as well as 20 other countries, according to parliamentary officials.