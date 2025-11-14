War-torn Myanmar embraces solar to tackle power crisis

When Thailand cut power supply to Myanmar across its western border this year, it intended to curb online scam centres linked to regional networks trafficking hundreds of thousands of people.

However, the move also hit the wider community, pushing hospitals and some offices to install solar panels, said Zaw, a rescue worker in Myawaddy town just across the Thai border. Homes, too, made the switch.

"Three out of four people now rely on solar panels, with businesses using multiple panels," said Zaw, who did not want to disclose his full name, fearing retribution.

Myanmar's electricity supply has deteriorated since the 2021 military coup and ensuing civil war, exposing millions to chronic blackouts, with a cash-strapped government hit by Western sanctions unable to maintain power infrastructure.

The World Bank estimated the country's operating power capacity plunged to 2015 levels in 2024, describing electricity supply in conflict-affected areas as "catastrophic".

Chinese firms have helped fill the gap, supplying cheap solar panels.

NATURAL GAS SHORTAGE SAPS GENERATION

Light intensity data - a proxy for economic activity and electricity access - analysed by the United Nations revealed an average 8 per cent annual decline after the 2021 coup.

The drop is largely due to a shortage of natural gas, Myanmar's main generation fuel, as domestic production has declined and the government has halted imports of liquefied natural gas due to a foreign exchange shortage, the World Bank said in a June 2024 report.

Former United States President Joe Biden's administration froze about US$1 billion of Myanmar assets and imposed sanctions, some of which have been eased by the Trump administration. Western sanctions have restricted access to technical support, spare parts, and expertise to maintain infrastructure, such as transmission lines damaged in the civil war.

Myanmar's junta said earlier this year generation capacity had plunged by nearly half from pre-2021 levels. Data on the Ministry of Electric Power's website shows output has not changed much since 2018.

The information ministry did not respond to detailed questions on power supply and demand, and the junta's spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters.