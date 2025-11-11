Myanmar’s streets come alive again under the shadow of military rule

YANGON: Crowds are returning to the streets of Myanmar – but this time, not in protest.

This year, more people have been gathering at night markets and pagodas across the Southeast Asian nation to celebrate traditional festivities.

This marks a cautious revival of public life nearly five years after Myanmar's military seized control and ousted a democratically-elected government.

FESTIVAL OF LIGHT AMID DARKNESS

In the country’s largest city, Yangon, celebrations for Tazaungdaing – Myanmar’s Festival of Light – have drawn families back into the open.

The festival marks the start of the Buddhist robe-offering season and is a time to offer light in the form of releasing balloons into the air, symbolising the lifting of worries and wishes towards the heavens.