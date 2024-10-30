Former Malaysian PM Najib's 1MDB trial to go ahead after judge rules enough prosecution evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will be called to enter his defence on 25 counts of abuse of power and money laundering after a judge ruled that the prosecution had presented enough evidence in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption case.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequearah delivered his decision at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Oct 30).

The verdict came after 12 days of oral submissions by the prosecution and defence, which began on Aug 19 and concluded on Oct 3.

The prosecution closed its case against Najib on May 30, and more than 50 witnesses testified in the past 5 years, with the trial beginning on Aug 28, 2019.

Najib, 71, was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act.

The offences carry a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000 (US$2,290), whichever is higher.

For the 21 charges of money laundering, Najib is accused of committing the offences between Mar 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013.