As Negeri Sembilan votes, all eyes on whether Anwar’s PH can retain state

SEREMBAN/SINGAPORE: Nearly 900,000 eligible voters in Negeri Sembilan are headed to the ballot boxes on Saturday (Aug 1) in a state election widely seen as a high-stakes test for Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibahim and his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

All eyes will be on whether PH can rebound from a dismal performance in the Jul 11 Johor polls, retain a state where it is the incumbent, and fend off a challenge from a partner teaming up with a rival.

Polling kicked off at 8am on Saturday at 401 polling stations across the state.

PH is contesting all 36 seats in the Negeri Sembilan state legislative assembly.

Its partner at the federal level, Barisan Nasional (BN), has fielded candidates in 25 of those seats in an alliance with opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is contesting the remaining 11 seats.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a PN member, is contesting in the election on its own and fielding 24 candidates, setting up contests against its coalition partners amid rifts within the opposition bloc.