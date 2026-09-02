Nepal’s riverside communities cling to hope with loved ones missing after deadly flood

DEVIGHAT, Nepal: From elevated ground in Bidur, the scale of destruction from Nepal’s deadly mountain flood becomes clear.

Below lies a scar of devastation snaking its way from the high mountains. The riverbanks through Nuwakot district - 60km south of Nepal’s border with China - have been stripped raw.

Houses that once stood here are gone without a trace. “It is like a mud apocalypse,” a local man remarks, walking through the mire.

Just over a week ago, this was a lush Himalayan foothill valley, a landscape of terraced fields, riverside towns and steep green hills. Now, through its core, dark water continues to race along the Trishuli River, sullied by rock and debris.

The flood began far upstream in Tibet on Aug 26, where a catastrophic collapse of rock and glacial ice sent water and debris surging through narrow valleys towards Nepal. The torrent entered the country through Rasuwa district before tearing south along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

Its force transformed a river corridor connecting mountain communities into the path of the disaster. Roads and bridges were swept away, hydropower projects were inundated and settlements downstream were buried.