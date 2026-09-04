How engineers in a WhatsApp group are guiding Nepal's flood rescue efforts

KATHMANDU: An army of experts in a WhatsApp group is guiding rescue workers scouring a Nepali valley after a huge flash flood more than a week ago, as they desperately search for anyone who may be alive inside tunnels of devastated hydropower plants.

The messaging group was set up by engineers before the wall of water, mud and rock crashed down the Trishuli valley in Nepal on Aug 26. It has since become a valuable tool alongside helicopters and heavy machinery in the race to find survivors.

The authorities hope some of the about 900 people reported missing from six hydropower plants - at least three of which were under construction - may have escaped the deluge because they worked in or fled into the tunnels.

Even finding entrances to some of the tunnels, which were designed to channel water or used to access hydropower facilities, is tough now after the flood deposited 2.2 million tonnes of mud and debris down the valley.

"SEND ME LAYOUT DRAWINGS"

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"Can you send me Chilime layout drawings?" a government official wrote on the engineers' WhatsApp group on Saturday (Aug 30) as rescue workers searched the buried remains of the Chilime hydropower plant high in the Himalayan valley close to the Chinese border.

Minutes afterwards, a member of the group chat, which was expanded to add more experts in support of the rescue effort, responded by sending drawings of the project's powerhouse, as well as details of access tunnels.

That exchange and others posted on the group, which has more than 500 members, were seen by Reuters.

No one has yet been found alive in the tunnels at the 22 MW Chilime plant - or in tunnels at any of the power plants further down the valley.

But Nepal's Independent Power Producers' Association said on Monday at least eight people could be trapped at Chilime, while an official at the Nepal Electricity Authority said 46 may be trapped at Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant, further south.