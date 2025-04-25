10 years after Nepal’s worst earthquake in decades, Himalayan region still unequipped for such disasters

BUILDING ON PAST LESSONS

For its part, the Nepal government has emphasised the importance of constructing earthquake-resistant buildings and building up disaster preparedness.

“Post-2015 earthquake reconstruction has brought significant achievements. Building on these lessons, we must focus on developing well-planned settlements and enhancing preparedness for future disasters. The government will lead these efforts in consultation with experts,” said Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the country’s National Earthquake Safety Day event on Jan 15 this year.

The annual event is a centrepiece to the government’s efforts to raise public awareness about earthquake risks, while also commemorating the 1934 Bihar-Nepal earthquake. It often coincides with various activities held around the country.

The country has launched some initiatives to retrofit schools, hold earthquake drills and conduct teacher training on earthquake response. But Subedi says much of the education at schools has been left to organisations like his and he does not have the capacity to scale to a national level.

He estimates that more than 20,000 people have received training on how to construct an earthquake-proof house since 2015, a critical gap in knowledge for vulnerable mountain communities who largely continue to build their dwellings the same way as generations past.

Using various public data, he says about 166,000 people have received earthquake awareness training, which is about half a per cent of the country's population of almost 30 million people.

Better planning in the future can help save lives and reduce the amount of post-disaster recovery funds that need to be directed towards reconstruction.

But the 5.6 magnitude quake in western Nepal in 2023 was more proof that the message about safe building practices was not reaching the communities that need it, Adhikari said.

“Their construction is following what their parents used to do in the past. No-one is there to educate them, to tell them, okay, this is safe or this is unsafe,” he said.

Nepal also lacks early warning systems for residents, a common feature for giving residents extra time to move to a safe place when an earthquake strikes, a system successfully rolled out in countries like China, Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

Even if they were warned now, there is a lack of understanding about what to actually do, Adhikari said.

“They do not practise what to do during an earthquake, before the earthquake or after the earthquake. There is no mechanism for that. That means the people are still at risk,” he said.

“We have to work together to reduce the risk of earthquakes. We have to start from today and we know what to do.”