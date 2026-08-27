Live: Hundreds missing as rescuers race to find survivors after deadly Nepal-Tibet floods

TRISHULI, Nepal: Rescue teams are racing to find hundreds of people missing after catastrophic floods and landslides struck the Himalayan border between Nepal and Tibet, killing at least 160 people.

The disaster unfolded on Wednesday (Aug 26) after a huge mass of rock, snow and ice appeared to collapse into a river near the border, unleashing a torrent of mud and debris downstream.

Entire villages and market areas have been wiped out, while roads, homes and power infrastructure have been destroyed.

Nepali authorities say more than 400 tourists were initially unaccounted for, including hundreds of foreign nationals. On the Chinese side, state media reported three deaths and 265 people missing.

The cause of the disaster is still being investigated, while experts have warned that a blockage remaining upstream could trigger another flood.

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