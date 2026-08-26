Over 380 missing, including tourists, after flash flood on Nepal-Tibet border kills at least 22

KATHMANDU: A wall of mud and rock appeared to collapse into a river on the Himalayan border of Nepal and China's Tibet on Wednesday (Aug 26), triggering catastrophic flooding on the Nepali side that killed at least 22 people and left hundreds of tourists missing.

In a still-unfolding disaster, verified videos showed dozens of people swept away at the border, with authorities on both sides fearing far higher casualties and massive destruction.

The Nepal Tourism Board said a preliminary record received from tourism and travel companies identified 384 travellers who were reported missing from the affected areas. This includes 291 foreign nationals - from countries including India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia - as well as 93 Nepali nationals.

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