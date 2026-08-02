Rescuers recover climber Nirmal Purja's body: Alpine Club of Pakistan

SKARDU, Pakistan: Rescuers have recovered the body of renowned climber Nirmal Purja, who was killed along with nine team members in a powerful avalanche in northern Pakistan this week, the Alpine Club of Pakistan said on Sunday (Aug 2).

"The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak - a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us," the club posted on social media.

The club's general secretary Ayaz Shigri later confirmed to AFP that Purja's body and those of three others had been recovered in the high-altitude rescue operation that has been made more difficult by bad weather.

The avalanche struck on Thursday, cutting off contact with the 10-member international expedition led by Purja, a 43-year-old British-Nepali climber, on Broad Peak.

His expedition company confirmed on Saturday that no team members had survived.