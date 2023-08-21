'Not a game of cards': Thailand's Pita on how Lee Kuan Yew's words keep his focus on political goal, not PM job
Despite missing out on the Thai premiership, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat tells CNA that politics is a marathon, not a sprint, and he has the 'stamina to run for a long time'.
BANGKOK: When Thailand’s parliament selects the next prime minister on Tuesday (Aug 22), Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, who misses out on snagging the top job despite winning the country’s recent general election, will be watching it from his party’s headquarters — with no regrets.
Inspired by Singapore’s late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Pita’s eyes are set on the long-term goal of leading democratic changes in Thailand as his progressive party Move Forward continues its fight against the powerful military’s interference in politics.
Specifically, the 42-year-old Harvard graduate is determined to realise a vision for his country – one in which everybody is politically aware and their voices are respected – though he knows the path to success is riddled with obstacles.
To him, Thai democracy today is largely confined to election days, and as soon as people cast their ballots, it becomes a “game of cards” for politicians, many of whom are ready to break campaign promises and betray the people’s trust.
Citing Singapore founding father’s quote on how governance was “not a game of cards” but “your life and mine”, Mr Pita said politicians have to handle people’s trust with care.
“As Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew once said, it's a constant struggle to make change happen. That's leadership," he added.Mr Pita was speaking to CNA on Sunday during a campaign trail for a Move Forward Party candidate contesting a by-election in eastern Rayong province.
Following its electoral victory in May, Move Forward had formed a coalition with first runner-up Pheu Thai and allies from the opposition camp.
Despite commanding 312 members of parliament (MPs) in the 500-seat Lower House, their efforts to have Mr Pita selected as prime minister were thwarted by the military-controlled Senate and the ruling factions.
Subsequently, Pheu Thai broke off the alliance, joined forces with the military-allied group and named property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as its prime ministerial candidate.
Its political manoeuvres, fiercely condemned by pro-democracy supporters as a betrayal of voters’ trust, have pushed Move Forward to the opposition.
Yet, for Mr Pita, the outcome does not define him and he has “zero regrets” for what happened.
“I won,” he said, “and I got blocked. I didn’t fail.”
The father of one also believes time is on his side.
“Politics, it's a marathon and it's not a sprint, and I have the stamina to run for a long time,” he added.
A PHEU THAI GOVT FOR PEOPLE, OR THAKSIN?
As parliamentarians prepare to name Thailand’s 30th prime minister on Tuesday, the country also expects a return of its former leader Thaksin Shinawatra on the same day.
The ex-premier has lived in self-imposed exile since he was ousted from power in a military coup 17 years ago.
His close ties with the Pheu Thai Party, whose candidate is touted to become the country’s next leader, have fuelled speculation that the new government will mostly be crafted around one man's political ambitions.
Mr Pita hopes that is not the case, as he believes the government should be formed with a caveat that the people’s interest must be placed at heart.
“I hope that it's really for the people because it's a government that is voted by the people and accountable for the people,” he told CNA.
“Hopefully, it's about the country and it's not a personal choice.”
After parting ways with Move Forward, Pheu Thai has been mustering support for its candidate Mr Srettha – an onerous task that requires the approval of at least 375 parliamentarians or more than half of the national assembly.
The condition is stipulated in the current constitution, written by a military-appointed committee after a coup d’etat in 2014.
The law is a legacy of incumbent Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who deposed Pheu Thai’s previous government nine years ago.
It gives power to the Senate to jointly select the prime minister with the House of Representatives until May next year.
“This is almost an authoritarian rule. It shows the military still has great influence on Thai politics,” said Dr Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political scientist from Ubon Ratchathani University.
By compromising with military-linked parties, Dr Titipol added, Pheu Thai has undeniably succumbed to the military and the establishment, both of which try to reject the democratic system and values.
THE UNDISPUTED LEADER IN DEMOCRATIC THAILAND
In Rayong, Move Forward has been drumming up support for an upcoming by-election after one of its MPs resigned.
On Sunday, Mr Pita visited local communities and introduced his party’s policies.
Clad in the party’s colour orange, the young leader received a rousing welcome from excited supporters, who had flocked along the campaign trail to greet him, unfazed by the scorching sun.
One of them is 62-year-old Thong-in Khampumi, a broom seller.
Still feeling hurt by the parliamentary move to block Mr Pita from the premiership, he told CNA he will keep voting for the party as he believes they can change Thailand for the better.
“In the next election, if Move Forward hasn't been dissolved, it’ll have a landslide win. I’m confident other parties won’t be able to compete,” Mr Thong-in said.
Everywhere he went, Mr Pita was surrounded by large crowds. Many people came with flowers and gifts for the electoral winner, whom they hope will get to lead the country in the future.
“It may take time but one day, it will be the turn of the people and democracy,” said Pornpicha Taweetham, 29, a Rayong resident.
Besides being defeated by the Senate and the old ruling camp, Mr Pita was also suspended from his MP duties by the Constitutional Court over shares in a defunct media company.
Moreover, his party is facing a serious case involving its proposed changes to the royal defamation law – Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code – after a petition was lodged with the same court, asking it to rule whether the party meant to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.
If guilty, the party could be dissolved and its 151 MPs, including Mr Pita, could be disqualified.
Yet, the prospect does not make him waver in his determination to strengthen democracy in his homeland and usher in a better era for the younger generations.
“My vision for the party is to be the undisputed leader in democratic Thailand,” he said.
“We have to be able to fight the institutionalisation of counter-majoritarianism that's going on. The current state of Thai politics can be summarised in a few words, that is tyranny of the minority.”
To achieve it, Mr Pita said his party must continue to create more leaders who will keep the political awakening ignited, as reflected in the May general election.
Of 52 million eligible voters, more than 25 million expressed their wish through the ballots to support the pro-democracy camp, which mainly included Move Forward and its old ally Pheu Thai.
The Move Forward party won the election with 151 seats – a significant jump from 80 seats gained by its predecessor Future Forward four years ago.
Mr Pita said the party has come a long way and he cannot help feeling excited by how far it can go, with the people by their sides.
And being in opposition going forward does not mean his party cannot add value to Thai politics, he added.
On the contrary, Mr Pita said he is committed to pushing for progressive laws, speaking on behalf of voters, and providing the checks and balances to ensure the new government truly serves the people of Thailand.
“Why am I running for office? To become the prime minister? Is that it? No,” he said.
“The prime minister is a step towards bringing about change in Thailand and that’s the final goal.”