'Not a game of cards': Thailand's Pita on how Lee Kuan Yew's words keep his focus on political goal, not PM job

BANGKOK: When Thailand’s parliament selects the next prime minister on Tuesday (Aug 22), Mr Pita Limjaroenrat, who misses out on snagging the top job despite winning the country’s recent general election, will be watching it from his party’s headquarters — with no regrets.

Inspired by Singapore’s late prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Pita’s eyes are set on the long-term goal of leading democratic changes in Thailand as his progressive party Move Forward continues its fight against the powerful military’s interference in politics.

Specifically, the 42-year-old Harvard graduate is determined to realise a vision for his country – one in which everybody is politically aware and their voices are respected – though he knows the path to success is riddled with obstacles.

To him, Thai democracy today is largely confined to election days, and as soon as people cast their ballots, it becomes a “game of cards” for politicians, many of whom are ready to break campaign promises and betray the people’s trust.

Citing Singapore founding father’s quote on how governance was “not a game of cards” but “your life and mine”, Mr Pita said politicians have to handle people’s trust with care.

“As Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew once said, it's a constant struggle to make change happen. That's leadership," he added.

Mr Pita was speaking to CNA on Sunday