Thai PM hopeful ready for premiership revote after defeat

BANGKOK: Thai prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat is set to continue his fight for the premiership in parliament on Wednesday (Jul 19) after his party won the country’s general election in May but failed to secure the requisite approval from the parliamentarians in a joint sitting last week.

Mr Pita, 42, is expected to be renominated for the position when the House of Representatives and the Senate reconvene to select the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

His Move Forward Party and its seven coalition partners have 312 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the 500-seat Lower House. But for Mr Pita to become prime minister, he needs the mandate from at least 375 parliamentarians – more than half of the combined assembly, which also includes 249 senators in the Upper House.

His initial bid for the premiership on Jul 13 ended in defeat when 381 MPs and senators refused to back him – the sole candidate for the vote.

Mr Pita only managed to garner 324 votes, including 13 from senators, while 182 parliamentarians voted against him and 199 others abstained.

“After Jul 13, we’ve continued with our talks. Many senators did not come to vote on that day. We had opportunities to exchange ideas and discuss that some of them were occupied overseas and whatnot. The possibility of them voting for me is still there,” he said on Monday.

“I’m still fighting.”