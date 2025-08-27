Over 30 people killed as heavy rain causes flooding, landslides in northern India

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in northern parts of India, cutting off amenities and killing around 34 people, officials and local media reported, with more rain forecast for Wednesday (Aug 27).
A landslide on Tuesday near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the famous pilgrims' route has killed at least 30 people, ANI, in which Reuters holds a minority stake, reported on Wednesday.
It was the latest catastrophe caused by downpours in the Himalayan region that killed 60 people and left 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir last week.
In nearby Jammu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rain reached 368mm on Tuesday.
IMD forecast more rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds for the mountainous region of Ladakh, and heavy rain for Himachal Pradesh and the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Schools were ordered shut in many parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in India's north.
Authorities were battling to restore "almost nonexistent" telecommunications services, said Omar Abdullah, chief minister for Jammu and Kashmir.
Overflowing water in the Tawi, Chenab, Jhelum and Basantar rivers caused floods in low-lying areas, officials said, with three people killed as a result in Doda district in Jammu.
"The immediate priority is restoration of electricity, water supply and mobile services, for which the authorities have been working continuously overnight," Jitendra Singh, India's science and technology minister, said in a post on X.
Singh also said the Madhopur bridge suffered significant damage on Wednesday morning.
Television images showed vehicles falling from the bridge as it collapsed. Some highways linking Jammu to the rest of India were also damaged.
Neighbouring Pakistan has also grappled with monsoon rain in recent weeks.
On Tuesday, Pakistan said its eastern province of Punjab faced "very high to exceptionally high" danger of flooding from heavy rain and India's decision to release water from two dams.
The number of displaced people in the province has exceeded 150,000 including nearly 35,000 who left their homes voluntarily since Aug 14 after flood warnings, officials said.