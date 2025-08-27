Over 30 people killed as heavy rain causes flooding, landslides in northern India

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in northern parts of India, cutting off amenities and killing around 34 people, officials and local media reported, with more rain forecast for Wednesday (Aug 27).

A landslide on Tuesday near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the famous pilgrims' route has killed at least 30 people, ANI, in which Reuters holds a minority stake, reported on Wednesday.

It was the latest catastrophe caused by downpours in the Himalayan region that killed 60 people and left 200 missing in Kishtwar in Indian Kashmir last week.

