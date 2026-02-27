Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday (Feb 27), with Islamabad's defence minister declaring the neighbours at "open war" following months of tit-for-tat clashes.

AFP journalists in Kabul and Kandahar heard blasts and jets overhead, as Pakistan launched air strikes on the Afghan capital and the southern power base of the Taliban authorities.

Pakistan's latest operation came after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops on Thursday night over earlier air strikes by Islamabad.

Relations between the neighbours have plunged in recent months, with land border crossings largely shut since deadly fighting in October that killed more than 70 people on both sides.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to act against militant groups that carry out attacks in Pakistan, which the Taliban government denies.

Several rounds of negotiations followed an initial ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey, but the efforts have failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Both militaries said they killed dozens of soldiers in the latest round of border violence, which followed multiple Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan and clashes along the frontier in recent months.

"Afghan Taliban defence targets were targeted in Kabul, Paktia (province) and Kandahar," Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X, while Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared an "all-out confrontation" with the Taliban government.

"Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you," he posted on the social media platform.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country's armed forces can "have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions".