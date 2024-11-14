Pakistan calls for US$6.8 trillion in climate funding for developing countries

SINDH, Pakistan: Officers scan screens for signs of trouble at the headquarters of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, located in capital Islamabad.

Using nearly 300 climate sensors, they track rain patterns and signs of unusual weather disturbances in all four of the country’s provinces. When required, a warning is issued to evacuate people.

This system was used to alert officials about flood risk in Punjab province last year, enabling authorities to move over 150,000 people to safety.

Barely two years in operation, it was set up in response to the South Asian nation’s painful lessons from the devastating 2022 floods which submerged a third of the country, killing 1,700 and impacting about 33 million people.

Such climate catastrophes have become increasingly frequent, leaving vulnerable communities little time to recover.