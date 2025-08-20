Pakistan villagers say floods hit 'in seconds', as toll rises to 365

DALORI BALA, Pakistan: Residents in a hilltop village in northwest Pakistan described how raging waters and rocks had swept through their homes after a cloudburst, as authorities said on Tuesday (Aug 19) the toll from floods in the region over the past five days had risen to 365.

Flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in the mountainous northwest have brought destruction since Friday in the worst spell of this year's monsoon, with officials warning of more storms ahead.

In Dalori Bala village near Gadoon mountains, the death toll climbed to 30 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from the rubble on Tuesday, one day after a cloudburst, said local district commissioner Nisar Khan.

At least nine more people are missing, he said.