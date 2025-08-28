Floods affect 1.2 million, displace nearly 250,000 in eastern Pakistan

NAROWAL, Pakistan: Rescuers in boats raced to reach stranded families in Pakistan’s populous eastern Punjab province on Thursday (Aug 28), after three major rivers burst their banks because of heavy rain and the release of water from overflowing dams in neighbouring India.

The floods displaced nearly 250,000 people and officials said more than 1 million people were affected, with crops and businesses destroyed and many unable to leave their homes.

At least 15 people were killed a day earlier in Gujranwala district and nearby villages, according to police. Forecasters said more rain was expected Friday, after a two-day pause, and could continue into next week.

Provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said floods hit 1,432 villages located along the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers, affecting about 1.2 million people and displacing 248,000 others.

Nearly 700 relief and 265 medical camps have been set up in the flood-hit areas, she said, adding that food and other essential supplies are being delivered to flood-hit areas.