Pakistan hospital fire that killed 14 infants exposes serious safety failures

ISLAMABAD: A deadly fire that killed 14 infants at one of Pakistan’s largest hospitals has exposed serious shortcomings in fire safety and emergency preparedness, putting renewed scrutiny on safety standards at the country's public institutions.

An interim government inquiry into the Aug 26 blaze at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) found that the neonatal nursery where the infants died had no fire alarm or sprinkler system.

Investigators also found there was no approved and rehearsed evacuation procedure specifically for the nursery.

The findings were detailed in a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office following an investigation he ordered into the tragedy.

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They have intensified calls for accountability, particularly after the inquiry revealed that another fire at PIMS just weeks earlier had already exposed deficiencies in fire detection, alarms and evacuation preparedness.

The Aug 26 blaze broke out in the early morning and spread rapidly through the hospital's third-storey neonatal nursery.

Fifteen babies were being cared for there. Staff managed to rescue only one.

“It was a horrific scene that cannot be described,” said Rana Arif, who was at the hospital because his sister was undergoing an operation.

Arif told CNA he helped women who had just given birth onto stretchers.

“Most of the women’s stitches had opened and they were bleeding,” he recalled of the harrowing experience.