‘Everything has become expensive’: Pakistanis struggle with rising prices ahead of Eid al-Adha

ISLAMABAD: Father-of-eight Abdullah Khan has spent two decades running a dry fruit and grocery stall in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, where he is the sole breadwinner of his family.

But as Eid al-Adha approaches next week, typically one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, he said business has dropped to its lowest level in years.

Rising fuel and food prices, coupled with economic uncertainty linked to tensions in the Middle East, are keeping customers away.

“Everything has become expensive because of petrol prices, and things have become out of reach. We only have this source of income,” he told CNA.

“This market only opens three days a week. In three days, covering household expenses, children’s needs and everything else is very difficult.”

The slowdown comes as Pakistan faces renewed inflationary pressure ahead of the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, with consumer inflation climbing into double digits for the first time in nearly two years.

Inflation rose to nearly 11 per cent in April, up from 7.3 per cent a month earlier, according to official data.

The continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is adding to the strain on Pakistan, which relies heavily on energy supplies from the Middle East routed through the strategic waterway. Rising food and transport costs have further squeezed household budgets.

Khan said he is also worried about supply shortages, as imports of some dry fruits and nuts from Iran have been affected in recent weeks.

“We are worried as we only have a few days of stock left. Even in the market, supplies are not available, and whatever is found is being sold at much higher prices,” he added.