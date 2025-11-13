Pakistan blames Afghans for Islamabad suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday (Nov 13) blamed Afghan citizens for a suicide bombing in the capital Islamabad this week, and a separate deadly attack near the frontier.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told a Senate session that the bomber behind Tuesday's blast outside the district court buildings was from Afghanistan.

"We have traced the Islamabad blast culprits. The suicide bomber was from Afghanistan," he said, without offering any evidence.

"It will be decided on a government-level what to do," the minister told reporters when asked how the government would proceed with regards to Afghanistan.

A faction of the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, the first to hit the capital in nearly three years.

A dozen people were killed and 27 wounded.