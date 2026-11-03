'Fuel of the poor' LPG soars in Pakistan, forcing rickshaw drivers to cut meals

LAHORE: For 13 years, Rashid Ali has driven a three-wheeled motorised rickshaw around Lahore in eastern Pakistan.

His day starts at 6am and sometimes does not end until midnight, but he was long able to make US$6.50 a day - enough for his family's bare essentials. Now, with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices surging he doesn't even make half that.

Ali, 33, is among thousands of Pakistani drivers who run their vehicles on LPG, which is sold in cylinders and mainly used for cooking and heating.

Majeed Ghauri, chairman of the Awami Rickshaw Union, calls it "the fuel of the poor." He said about 70 per cent of its members' 43,000 auto-rickshaws and nearly 8,000 Qingqis - motorcycle-based three-wheelers that carry several passengers on set routes - run on LPG.

LPG prices have surged since Oct 17, when two Iranian border crossings closed, halting imports, traders say, in the latest energy shock since the US-Iran war began in February.

With Ali now lucky to make US$3 a day, his family has cut back on meals, eating only twice a day.