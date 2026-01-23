Death toll in Pakistan mall fire rises to 67

KARACHI: The death toll from a mall fire in Pakistan's biggest city rose to at least 67 people, an unnamed spokesperson from the local government said on Friday (Jan 23).

Investigators are yet to announce what caused the fire, six days after the blaze gutted the three-storey Gul Plaza on Jan 17.

"Post-mortem examinations of 67 bodies have been completed," said the spokesperson, adding that DNA analysis was ongoing.

"The identities of eight individuals have been confirmed through DNA analysis", the spokesperson added.

