Bombing at mosque on Islamabad's outskirts kills at least 31 and wounds scores

ISLAMABAD: A massive bombing ripped through a Shia mosque on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital during Friday (Feb 6) prayers, killing 31 people and wounding at least 169 others, police said.

Islamabad police said the blast at the sprawling mosque was an attack and that an investigation was underway.

Rescuers and witnesses said some of the wounded were listed as being in critical condition.

Television footage and social media images showed police and residents transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

However, suspicion is likely to fall on militants such as the Pakistani Taliban or the Islamic State group, which has been blamed for previous attacks on Shia worshippers, a minority in the country.

Militants often target security forces and civilians across Pakistan.

Though attacks are not so frequent in Islamabad, Pakistan has seen a surge in militant violence in recent months.

They have been largely blamed on Baloch separatist groups and the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, which is a separate group, but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.

A regional affiliate of the Islamic State group has also been active in the country.

Shortly after the explosion was first reported with a lower number of casualties, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon wrote on X that the death toll had risen to 24.