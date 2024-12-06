Pakistan's Imran Khan indicted on charges of inciting attacks against military

Thousands of Khan's supporters attacked and torched several military buildings and offices, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, on May 9, 2023, in a protest against Khan's arrest on graft allegations. At least eight people were killed in the violence.



Khan has previously denied that he directed the attacks.

The attacks were an unprecedented challenge to the military in Pakistan, which has long played an outsized role in the country's politics.



Several of Khan's supporters have already been sentenced in connection with the violence.



A former government minister, Omar Ayub Khan, who is at present the leader of the opposition in parliament, was arrested shortly after the indictment outside the jail, the party said.



Khan has been fighting court cases since he was ousted from power in 2022. He and his party say the cases were made up to keep him out of politics at the behest of the military after he had fallen out with the army's generals. The army denies the accusation.