Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 26 dead, official says

MANILA, Philippines: The skipper of a Philippine ferry which flipped over in a lake in an accident that killed 26 passengers decided to sail despite knowing that his boat was filled beyond capacity, the coast guard chief said on Friday (Jul 28).

Forty passengers were rescued after the M/B Aya Express capsised in Laguna de Bay on Thursday shortly after leaving Binangonan town southeast of Manila in what should have been a 30-minute cruise to nearby Talim Island, officials said.

Coast guard, police and other government personnel continued to search the lake on Friday but said they had no idea whether anyone was still missing because of uncertainties over the number of passengers on the ferry. No more survivors or bodies were found.

Two coast guard inspectors allowed the ferry to sail after being shown a manifest which listed only 22 passengers in addition to the boat's three-member crew, coast guard chief Admiral Artemio Abu said at a news conference.