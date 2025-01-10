Philippines seeks diplomatic means in South China Sea disputes but will defend sovereign rights: Foreign Secretary

Philippine authorities have maintained their so-called “assertive transparency” approach since early 2023, publicising Chinese actions in the disputed sea passage that include harassment of ships and fishermen.

“Transparency is meant to show the truth. We are merely practising our legal rights, and we did not start confrontations,” Manalo said of the strategy.

“All we were trying to do, in some cases, is resupply our troops or guide our fishermen, yet we were subjected to harassment, intimidation, even collisions and water cannons. So, the best way to show our point is to publicise it … showing the facts as they are.”

DEFENCE UPGRADES

The Philippines is a long-time US ally, and a mutual treaty obligates Washington and Manila to help defend each other in major conflict.

Last month, the Philippines announced plans to acquire the US Typhon missile system amid efforts to secure its maritime interests, sparking criticisms from China that the move risks a regional "arms race”.

The purchase is expected to take at least two years to complete.

Manalo said the acquisition is “intended only to modernise our defense forces (and) enhance our defence capabilities”.

“We are committed to peace in the region. So, any kind of upgrade … is really to improve our own defensive capacities, and not for any kind of any other type of action.”

INCOMING TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Manalo said he expects the Philippine-US relationship to remain good when Donald Trump takes over the US presidency on Jan 20, buoyed by decades of cooperation on common interests.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, in a congratulatory phone call with Trump after the US election last November, discussed both countries' desire to strengthen their alliance.

“(Marcos and Trump’s) exchange gives the confidence that things will be as it is. It appears we have very common perceptions of the situation here in the region,” Manalo said.

“We now have many areas of cooperation … not just defence and military, but (also) economic (and) private sector cooperation.”

He pointed to Trump’s first term in office between 2017 and 2021, when both nations enjoyed robust ties. Trump even hailed a “great relationship” with Philippines’ then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Our alliance has gotten stronger, our partnership has been stronger… Much of this military cooperation is part of our mutual defence treaty … plus various other arrangements like our Visiting Forces Agreement,” he said.

“These are based on commitments which we have had with the US for the past 75 years … and they will continue.”