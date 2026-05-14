Philippine politician wanted by ICC makes 'escape' after Senate chaos

MANILA: A top Philippine politician wanted by the International Criminal Court was no longer taking refuge at the Senate after what his wife called an "escape", the Senate president said on Thursday, a day after chaos erupted over his possible arrest.

Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, the former police chief and top enforcer of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody "war on drugs", is wanted for crimes against humanity, the same charges Duterte is accused of, and had been under the Senate's protection since Monday.

Gunshots were heard late on Wednesday inside the Senate and people there scrambled for cover, hours after dela Rosa, 64, appealed on social media for supporters to mobilise, saying law enforcement agents were coming to arrest him.

His ally, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, said on Thursday he was no longer there and read to reporters a text message that he said was from dela Rosa's wife, apologising for the turmoil that his presence had created.

"It's for this reason I'm sure Ronald made his escape," said the text message from Nancy dela Rosa.

The message did not disclose dela Rosa's whereabouts but said fleeing "was not part of the plan".