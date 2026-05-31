Philippines defence chief backs US calls for higher military spending, says allies must pull their weight

SINGAPORE: No country can afford to neglect its own defence and all nations must invest in strengthening their military capabilities, Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr said on Sunday (May 31).

“It is imperative of all countries to increase their defence spending. There is no one country that is exempt from building your own national defence,” he said during an interview on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

“Even for ASEAN, if our own individual capabilities are not matured, are not evolving … how can we, as a bloc, protect ourselves?”

His remarks came a day after United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told delegates at the security forum that Washington expected its Asian allies to raise defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Teodoro said the call reflected a broader consensus among defence ministers rather than simply an American position.

“It’s not only Secretary Hegseth … that is a consensus (among) all defence ministers,” he said.

He stressed that security partnerships required burden-sharing and that countries could not rely solely on the US or other allies to shoulder the responsibility.

“The US will not be the go-to country for protection (when) these countries do not pull their fair share,” he told CNA.

“It is a two-way street. Security is burden sharing, and one party to the arrangement, especially in a coalition, cannot punch below its weight.”

Pointing to the war in Ukraine, Teodoro said recent events had underscored the importance of preparedness.

"Ukraine was unthinkable, but it happened, and it could happen anywhere,” he said.

ALLIES MUST PULL THEIR WEIGHT

At the same time, Teodoro rejected suggestions that higher defence spending should be viewed as an entry fee for continued US engagement in the region.

He acknowledged that spending 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence would be difficult for many Southeast Asian economies, particularly those with large agricultural sectors.