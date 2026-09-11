Philippines recovers 30 bodies from ferry after blaze

CORON, the Philippines: The Philippine Coast Guard has recovered 30 bodies from a ferry consumed in a blaze that swept through it "in seconds", it said on Friday (Sep 11), adding that more remained on the stricken vessel.

The coast guard reported earlier that bodies had been found in the economy accommodation area of the M/V June Aster, which ran aground near the tourist hotspot Coron, Palawan after a fire erupted on Wednesday.

"We have 30 on board our (rescue) boat now that will arrive tomorrow," coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told AFP, explaining that it was the capacity of the patrol boat being used to transfer them.

Asked if bodies still remained aboard the ferry, she replied: "Yes, there are more."

Photos released by the coast guard showed rows of body bags being placed into a small ship alongside men in hazmat suits.

The discovery brings the known death toll from the incident to 35.

Thirty passengers and 13 crew have been rescued, while 54 people are still unaccounted for.

Earlier in the day, Cayabyab had told a radio station that the fire began in the cargo hold and tore through the ship within seconds.

"From the time that they heard the loud explosion, the appearance of smoke, and then fire. It spread very quickly," she said of survivors' accounts.

"Everything happened in seconds," she said, adding that those who made it off the ship had not even had time to put on life jackets.

The recovered remains are set to be transported to the Port of Borac in Coron on Saturday morning.