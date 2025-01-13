Philippines files protest over Beijing's 'escalatory actions' in South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines on Monday (Jan 13) called on Beijing to desist from "escalatory actions" at a South China Sea shoal and said a protest has been lodged over the presence of Chinese coast guard, militia and navy in its exclusive economic zone.

The protest stems from the presence of two coast guard vessels on Jan 5 and Jan 10 in and around the disputed Scarborough shoal, one of which was a 165m long boat referred to by the Philippines as "the monster". It said a Chinese navy helicopter was also deployed in the area.

"The escalatory actions of these Chinese vessels and aircraft disregard Philippine and international laws," said the Philippines' national maritime council, an inter-agency group tasked with upholding the country's interests at sea.

"China should direct its vessels to desist from conducting illegal actions that violate Philippines' sovereign rights in its EEZ," it said in a statement.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China says the Scarborough Shoal is its territory and has accused the Philippines of trespassing.