MANILA: Noel Celis's pulse still races whenever a motorcyclist pulls up alongside him at a red light, a legacy of countless nights photographing Philippine ex-president Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war.

"They call it riding in tandem," the freelance photographer told AFP of the two-man teams that once roamed the capital, Manila, dealing out death, conceding it remained "scary" after years of death threats tied to his work.

Duterte goes on trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Nov 30 for the "crime against humanity of murder", over killings that took place between 2011 and 2019.

For photographers like Celis, it is as if that period happened yesterday.

The 43-year-old, who worked for AFP at the time, photographed about 200 drug war killings.

One picture showed a young woman cradling the bloody body of her boyfriend shortly after he was gunned down at a busy intersection.

To the mainly Catholic nation, it bore a disturbing resemblance to Michelangelo's La Pieta, a sculpture of the Virgin Mary cradling Christ after his crucifixion. It swiftly became the defining image of the crackdown.

Those working the drug war beat took to calling themselves "nightcrawlers", after a Hollywood film about Los Angeles camera crews chasing late-night mayhem.