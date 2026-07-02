A decade since Duterte's deadly drug war, victims' families continue fight for justice as ICC trial nears

MANILA: Ten years after former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte launched his deadly war on drugs, families of those killed say they are still waiting for justice.

Now, as Duterte prepares to face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands, his legacy continues to divide the Philippines.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, the tough-talking former mayor of Davao City branded himself "The Punisher", vowing to wipe out criminals and drug users.

He won the presidency by a landslide on a promise to eliminate illegal drugs and restore public safety.

On Jul 1, 2016, just a day after taking office, his administration issued a command memorandum launching a nationwide anti-drug campaign known as Project Double Barrel.

More than 6,000 people were killed in anti-drug operations during the campaign, according to the Philippine National Police.

But human rights groups believe the true death toll could be in the tens of thousands, arguing that many killings went undocumented and that the campaign disproportionately targeted the country's poorest communities.