Philippines to convene court for Sara Duterte's impeachment amid political turmoil

MANILA: The Philippine Senate was due to convene as an impeachment court on Monday (May 18) that could decide the future of Vice President Sara Duterte, with a heated battle between two rival political camps set to be front and centre in the trial.

The impeachment trial will be a high-stakes event that could either kill off Duterte's 2028 presidential hopes, or strengthen her position as lead contender to succeed her bitter rival, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is constitutionally barred from running again.

It comes against a turbulent political backdrop, just days after chaos and a shootout in the upper house and a potentially decisive change in its leadership, both stemming from the re-emergence from hiding of a pro-Duterte senator wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Just as lawmakers prepared to vote to impeach Duterte in the lower house on May 11, politician Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa reappeared to cast a crucial Senate vote to install Duterte loyalist Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president, effectively making Cayetano the presiding officer for the impeachment trial.