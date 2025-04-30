How three Filipino cardinals eligible to be the next pope remember Pope Francis

History has shown popular “papibiles”, a term referring to cardinals tagged by Vatican observers as front-runners for the papacy, do not often end up as popes.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff, was not tagged as a “papabile” in 2013.

There is now growing interest in the Philippines and beyond if the next pope will also come from the Global South - or will be as humorous as him.

In 2022, when asked how he was coping with his bad knee, Pope Francis said the pain could use a little tequila.

In an essay published in the New York Times, Pope Francis wrote: "Life inevitably has its sadness, which are part of every path of hope and every path toward conversion. But it is important to avoid wallowing in melancholy at all costs, not to let it embitter the heart."

He said not even clerics are immune from bitterness, but "sometimes we unfortunately come across as bitter, sad priests who are more authoritarian than authoritative, more like old bachelors than wedded to the church, more like officials than pastors, more supercilious than joyful, and this, too, is certainly not good".

Beyond his levity, Pope Francis was also known for gestures of love.

Prior to his death, he donated the entirety of his personal bank account to prisoners, who he often referred to as “brothers and sisters behind bars”.

Below are how the three Filipino cardinals eligible to vote for - and could be voted as - the next pope, remember Pope Francis.

CARDINAL LUIS ANTONIO TAGLE