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At least two killed in southern Philippines school shooting: Rescuer
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At least two killed in southern Philippines school shooting: Rescuer

This is the Philippines' third deadly campus shooting since June.

At least two killed in southern Philippines school shooting: Rescuer

The Philippine national flag is pictured in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 8, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

18 Sep 2026 04:17PM (Updated: 18 Sep 2026 04:22PM)
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MANILA: At least two people were killed in a school shooting in the southern Philippines on Friday (Sep 18), a regional disaster agency worker told AFP, the country's third deadly campus incident since June.

Local rescuers received a call about gunfire on the campus of Banga National High School in South Cotabato province in Mindanao at about 1.30pm.

"From what I know, they are both students. There's really no complete details as of now," disaster agency worker Rolly Aquino said of the two victims, adding that at least seven people were being treated in hospital.

It was not immediately clear how many shooters were involved.

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"For now, we are trying to let our fellow citizens know that the situation is stable and the case is contained," said South Cotabato provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo.

"We never thought that this would happen."

In a video posted to Facebook and confirmed by AFP, a man can be seen carrying what appears to be a wounded child from the school, rushing him into the sidecar of a waiting motorbike.

In another, a teacher speaking in a local dialect can be heard saying that there were two shooters, with a student insisting they were outsiders.

Nationwide live shooter drills were conducted this month to strengthen security following two rare school shootings that shook the Philippines in the past few months.

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Source: AFP/dy

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Philippines school shooting
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