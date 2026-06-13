Mourners gather at Thai royal palace to await princess' body

BANGKOK: Hundreds of black-clad Thai mourners gathered at the royal palace in Bangkok on Saturday (Jun 13), awaiting the arrival of the body of the king's eldest daughter a day after her death was announced.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, known as Princess Bha, died aged 47 on Thursday after spending more than three years in a coma due to a cardiac condition.

"I will wait here all day for her body to arrive," Donnapha Kladbupha, a 54-year-old English teacher and self-described royalist, told AFP.

"When it comes to saying goodbye, it's not easy for us," she said, adding that the monarchy represented "unity" for Thai people during times of distress.

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Donnapha joined around 20 fellow members of an online royalist group in what she called an effort "to give support to my king".

Nearby, mourners queued for their turn to perform a Buddhist ritual of pouring holy water into a ceremonial bowl placed before a portrait of the princess.

"I'm sad that she passed away, especially when I saw her pictures as a child," another mourner, Nitikan Tephakham, 79, from the northeastern province of Roi Et, told AFP.

"When she was sick, I prayed for sacred beings to protect her and hoped for a miracle," she added.