Record crowds, transport chaos: Can Malaysia afford an F1 comeback?

Gajen had been travelling from various park-and-ride facilities, where spectators could leave their vehicles and take shuttle buses to the circuit. But faced with waits of up to two hours, he and a handful other spectators chose to make the journey on foot instead.

“The biggest issue is there is poor crowd management so the organisation is just a mess,” said the 36-year-old.

“Some spectators waited an hour and a half to board these buses, and then they were stuck in a traffic jam for more than an hour. It took them roughly three hours to get to the circuit,” he added.

It was a rough start to Malaysia’s first F1 weekend in nine years, with transport problems frustrating fans and exposing gaps in Sepang’s readiness. But organisers improved the system over the following days, while record crowds of more than 250,000 ultimately packed the circuit.

High turnout and a thrilling race showed that Sepang can still deliver the spectacle F1 demands. But the transport problems exposed shortcomings in the fan experience, while the estimated RM300 million (US$73.41 million) annual cost of hosting a Malaysian Grand Prix remains a hurdle, said experts.

The weekend may have strengthened Malaysia’s case for an F1 comeback but it remains to be seen if a permanent return to the F1 calendar is viable, they added.