As ringgit strengthens against US dollar, some Malaysian furniture exporters remain unfazed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit on Tuesday (Jan 27) broke the threshold of 4.0 against the United States dollar, marking its strongest level in more than seven years as it continues a broader rally driven by domestic fundamentals and global market shifts.

The ringgit further surged to 3.9175 against the greenback on Wednesday at 6pm. It opened at 3.9130 on Thursday morning.

The appreciation reflects a strong performance for the ringgit in 2025 and early 2026, making it one of the best-performing currencies in Asia.

But some Malaysian furniture exporters told CNA they remain largely unfazed by the stronger currency, despite unilateral US tariffs sending many export-driven industries into a tailspin last year.

American tariffs on Malaysian exports have given them a competitive advantage over Chinese competitors, they noted.