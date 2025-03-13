Logo
Plane believed to be carrying former Philippine leader Duterte arrives in Netherlands
An aircraft carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Rotterdam The Hague Airport on Mar 12, 2025, following his arrest at the request of the International Criminal Court. (Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)

13 Mar 2025 12:12AM
ROTTERDAM: A chartered plane believed to be carrying former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte, who was arrested on murder charges, arrived in the Netherlands on Wednesday (Mar 12), Reuters reporters at the airport saw.

Duterte, 79, was to be handed over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where he will face allegations of crimes against humanity for overseeing death squads in his war on drugs.

Duterte was on an overnight flight from Manila that stopped in Dubai to refuel and was set to be transferred to a detention unit on the Dutch coast.

He has been accused of dozens of murders and will be brought before a judge in the coming days for his initial court appearance.

Source: Reuters/kg

