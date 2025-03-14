Philippines' Duterte attends first ICC hearing via video link

THE HAGUE: Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte did not attend his first court hearing at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on Friday (Mar 14), where he faces murder allegations stemming from his "war on drugs".

The 79-year-old Duterte was tired after flying to the Netherlands from the Philippines following his arrest and was permitted to attend the session via video link, Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc told the court.

He had "a long journey with considerable time difference", she said.

Duterte, wearing a blue suit and tie and appearing frail, confirmed his identity and age.

Duterte arrived in the Netherlands on a flight from Manila on Wednesday and was taken into ICC custody after being arrested by authorities on an ICC warrant.

Prosecutors have accused him of crimes against humanity for what they call a systematic attack on the civilian population. Thousands of purported drug dealers and users were killed during the crackdown, when death squads he allegedly created and armed carried out widespread extrajudicial killings.

Duterte arrived at Rotterdam airport on a chartered plane and was transferred to a detention unit on the Dutch coast up the road from the ICC building. In a video message on social media, he took responsibility for his actions.

Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, is set to be the first Asian former head of state to go on trial at the ICC, a court of last resort created more than two decades ago to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, aggression and genocide.