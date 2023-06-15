Rosmah to visit daughter in Singapore again after Malaysian court grants another temporary passport release

PUTRAJAYA: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, has been granted a temporary return of her passport, allowing her to travel to Singapore to visit her daughter.

According to Bernama, this is the third time Rosmah has been granted temporary custody of her passport to travel to Singapore.

She visited her daughter Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib, who was pregnant at that time, on Oct 15, 2021.

Rosmah later visited her unwell grandson and Nooryana again on Mar 21 this year.

A three-judge panel, led by Justice P Ravinthran, said that since there was no objection by Deputy Public Prosecutor Poh Yih Tinn against Rosmah's application, the Court of Appeal unanimously granted the order sought on Thursday (Jun 15).

Rosmah's passport was impounded by the court in 2019 after she was charged with corruption.

She filed the latest appeal on Jun 2 to allow her to travel abroad for four weeks from Jun 6 to Jul 7. Her passport is currently held by the court as part of her bail conditions.

Rosmah's lawyer, Jagjit Singh, said her passport will be returned to the court within a week of her return to Malaysia on Jul 7. He added that she will return to the country before her appeal, which is scheduled to be heard in court on Jul 11.

Last September, Rosmah was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million (US$209.4 million) after she was fuond guilty of corruption.

The 71-year-old was charged with soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from contractor Saidi Abang Samsudin in 2016 and 2017 so that his company Jepak Holdings could secure a RM1.25 billion government project to supply solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak state.