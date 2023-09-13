Rush for rare earth minerals in Southeast Asia compounding dangers for region's environmental defenders: Report

BANGKOK: An unprecedented rush to extract rare earth minerals and metals throughout Southeast Asia is contributing to the risks of death or intimidation for land and environment defenders in the region, according to a new report.

These resources, critical for the development of so-called green infrastructure like renewable energy sources and electric vehicles, are being prioritised for extraction by governments and companies at a rapid rate, jeopardising the safety of those standing in their way, the annual report by international non-governmental organisation Global Witness found.

It found that “the impacts of competitive global markets at the local level invokes legacies of colonial extraction across the region” though it did not elaborate or provide statistics on which industry conflicts are directly responsible for which attacks.

But it gave examples, such as how in Myanmar, “supply chains for rare earths are poorly understood and riven with environmental abuse and human exploitation”.

Global Witness made these remarks in a report where the group and its partners documented the killings of 16 land and environmental defenders in Asia in 2022. Those were among 177 killings throughout the world last year - an average of one every other day.



Although the number was slightly lower than in 2021 - when there were 200 recorded killings - researchers said it was not a reflection of improved conditions or rights for defenders and their communities.

Non-lethal tactics such as intimidation and harassment, criminalisation and digital attacks are widespread tactics used against those defending the environment, the report found.

“We know that our statistics on killings are unlikely to represent the true scale of threats. There's this whole range of reprisals that normal people were confronted with, and killings reflect the sharp end of this spectrum,” said Ms Rachel Cox, a campaign leader on Land and Environmental Defenders at Global Witness.

The Philippines remained the most dangerous country in Asia, following another 11 deaths in 2022.

Since 2012 - the period in which the NGO has maintained records - the country has recorded a total of 281 killings of land and environmental defenders, the third highest in the world behind only Colombia and Brazil.



India (81 killings), Indonesia (17), Thailand (13) and Cambodia (10) also feature prominently on that list over the 11-year period. Globally, Global Witness has recorded a total of 1,910 killings.



The numbers are most likely an undercount in Southeast Asia, due to an ongoing lack of transparency and difficulty in accessing information about cases.

The majority of the 18 countries where killings have occurred since 2012 are rated as “closed” or “repressed” environments, according to civil space watchdog CIVICUS.

“Underlying attacks are a whole range of threats to civic space, threats to freedom of the press, restrictions on freedom of assembly and the inability for people to protest,” Ms Cox told CNA.

“This can make it very difficult for us to collect data, but also for defenders to speak out.”