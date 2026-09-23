Alleged assault of Chinese tourist in Sabah sparks outrage, prompts state investigation

SABAH: The alleged molestation and assault of a Chinese female tourist at a resort in Malaysia’s Sabah has sparked anger in China, as state authorities ordered a full investigation into the property where the reported attack took place.

The incident had taken place in the early hours of Saturday (Sep 19) at a resort along Jalan Kamiri, Malaysian and Chinese news reports said.

The 25 year-old tourist was sleeping alone when she realised an unknown man was inside her room. She managed to flee and hide in nearby bushes until a resort worker found her the next morning. She suffered injuries during the incident, reports said.

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested the next day in connection with the incident, Semporna district police chief Superintendent Tan Hiap Wah said.

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Images published by Chinese news sites, which were provided by the victim, showed abrasions and bruises on her arms and legs.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sep 21, Sabah’s minister of tourism, culture and environment Jafry Ariffin ordered a full investigation into the incident - instructing tourism authorities and enforcement agencies to investigate security lapses that led to the attack, as well as the resort’s licensing status.

“As we move towards Visit Sabah 2027, we will not compromise on visitor safety,” Jafry said in comments carried by Malaysian media outlets.

He added that he views the incident with “utmost seriousness”, and said that “safety and security of every visitor to Sabah must remain our highest priority”.

“Sabah must continue to be a destination where visitors feel safe, respected and welcomed,” Jafry said.

CHINESE TOURISTS RETHINK SEMPORNA TRIPS

Often dubbed the “Maldives of Malaysia”, Semporna is known for its pristine beaches as well as world-class diving and island-hopping spots - making it a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Sabah rose 25.5 per cent year on year in the first seven months of 2026 - from 484,699 arrivals over the same period last year, according to official statistics shared by Jafry on his Facebook page.

The Chinese consulate general in Kota Kinabalu has been in touch with the resort and state authorities and has also contacted those involved, Chinese news outlets reported.