Alleged assault of Chinese tourist in Sabah sparks outrage, prompts state investigation
Sabah’s tourism minister Jafry Ariffin has ordered a full investigation into the incident but some netizens in China have expressed second thoughts about visiting.
SABAH: The alleged molestation and assault of a Chinese female tourist at a resort in Malaysia’s Sabah has sparked anger in China, as state authorities ordered a full investigation into the property where the reported attack took place.
The incident had taken place in the early hours of Saturday (Sep 19) at a resort along Jalan Kamiri, Malaysian and Chinese news reports said.
The 25 year-old tourist was sleeping alone when she realised an unknown man was inside her room. She managed to flee and hide in nearby bushes until a resort worker found her the next morning. She suffered injuries during the incident, reports said.
An 18-year-old suspect was arrested the next day in connection with the incident, Semporna district police chief Superintendent Tan Hiap Wah said.
Images published by Chinese news sites, which were provided by the victim, showed abrasions and bruises on her arms and legs.
In a strongly worded statement issued on Sep 21, Sabah’s minister of tourism, culture and environment Jafry Ariffin ordered a full investigation into the incident - instructing tourism authorities and enforcement agencies to investigate security lapses that led to the attack, as well as the resort’s licensing status.
“As we move towards Visit Sabah 2027, we will not compromise on visitor safety,” Jafry said in comments carried by Malaysian media outlets.
He added that he views the incident with “utmost seriousness”, and said that “safety and security of every visitor to Sabah must remain our highest priority”.
“Sabah must continue to be a destination where visitors feel safe, respected and welcomed,” Jafry said.
CHINESE TOURISTS RETHINK SEMPORNA TRIPS
Often dubbed the “Maldives of Malaysia”, Semporna is known for its pristine beaches as well as world-class diving and island-hopping spots - making it a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists.
Chinese tourist arrivals in Sabah rose 25.5 per cent year on year in the first seven months of 2026 - from 484,699 arrivals over the same period last year, according to official statistics shared by Jafry on his Facebook page.
The Chinese consulate general in Kota Kinabalu has been in touch with the resort and state authorities and has also contacted those involved, Chinese news outlets reported.
The incident has prompted strong reactions on Chinese social media. Semporna’s tourist image featured prominently in discussions, with many users expressing shock and outrage over how such an intrusion could have taken place in a resort.
A user named Nini on Xiaohongshu shared that she had stayed in the same resort back in July - and how the owner, a Chinese national, had been very attentive to foreign guests.
“He really cared about the hotel (and) often asked what we were dissatisfied with,” she wrote.
Others expressed second thoughts about visiting the town after news of the alleged attack broke.
A Xiaohongshu user by the handle Jing said she immediately cancelled her booking at the same resort where the incident took place.
“This is too scary,” she said. “I had booked the same resort for the mid-autumn festival holidays.”
A user named May May said the incident made her reconsider travelling alone to Semporna.
“This is too scary. I’ve always wanted to visit alone since my husband doesn’t have the time but now, I think I’ll (have to) wait for him or travel somewhere else instead.”
News of the alleged attack was also discussed widely on the Sina Weibo microblogging platform, with many users highlighting the town’s popularity among Chinese tourists.
“Southeast Asia is really hopeless,” wrote a Weibo user with the handle Tarot Master.
“Semporna is a pretty well-known scenic area with lots of tourists and such things can still happen.”
Another Weibo user named Shi Zongzi called for Chinese tourists and travellers to avoid the area altogether.
“I think it's better if (tourists) avoid Semporna next time,” Shi said, adding that there were “many similar places in China for those who enjoy such (tropical) scenery”.