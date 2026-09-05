‘Worried’ and ‘confused’: Sarawakians grapple with worst haze since 2019

KUCHING: For 39-year-old Azie Nurazrin Aziz, who is in her third trimester, the haze blanketing Sarawak has made her daily life feel “restricted”.

The Kuching resident, who has asthma and whose doctors have classified her pregnancy as “high-risk”, attends as many as three clinic and hospital appointments a week while also running her own restaurant.

But with the deteriorating air quality, she now carefully plans her errands to limit the amount of time she spends outdoors.

“I have to divide my errands so I am not too exposed outside, it’s suffocating,” Azie told CNA.

“I am worried, I am anxious, what if I get an asthma attack? It’s quite dangerous for me, I have to be really careful.”