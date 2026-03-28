Singapore ‘increasingly’ seeing people from ‘different parts of Malaysian society’ wanting to intervene in its politics, policies: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Malaysian activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, who was denied entry to Singapore, had incited local activists to break the law and use violence, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday (Mar 28).

He added that Singapore is increasingly seeing people from Malaysian society wanting to intervene in the country’s politics and policies.

“Increasingly, we are seeing persons from different parts of Malaysian society wanting to intervene. In our politics. And in our policies - the penalties we impose for some criminal offences, our foreign policy, and in some of the ways Singapore organises itself,” Mr Shanmugam said in a Facebook post.

“Singapore’s position on this has been consistent since 1965 - such interference is unacceptable. It is an absolute no,” he added.

“That position has not changed - and it will be firmly enforced.”

His comments came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Fadiah was refused entry to Singapore earlier this month, calling her an “undesirable visitor”.

She was a PhD student at the National University of Singapore’s Southeast Asian Studies department and was awarded her doctorate in January.

Mr Shanmugam said Fadiah used to visit Singapore regularly.

“She encouraged local activists to adopt her brand of radical advocacy. Incited them to break the law and use violence,” he said.

“When people attempt to interfere in this manner, we will act decisively. It does not matter whether the instigator is Singaporean, Malaysian, or any other foreign national.”