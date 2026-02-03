Police open fire at passenger after knife threat causes panic at Iloilo airport

A man was shot by a police officer at Iloilo International Airport in the Philippines on Jan 28, after he allegedly tried to stab enforcement officers who were responding to a commotion following a security screening.

An eyewitness at the airport told online news channel News5 in the Philippines that people at the airport suddenly started running in panic after noticing a man holding a knife.

The incident was said to have happened around 4.45pm.

A video posted by a Facebook user showed the man running while pointing a knife at pursuing officers. Screams could be heard in the airport terminal, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

Earlier, the man was having his bag checked as part of routine security screening before he entered the boarding area for a departing flight to Cebu, news reports said.

When a knife was detected, he was told to surrender it but he refused.

The situation escalated when police officers at the airport arrived at the scene to check and they repeatedly asked the man to surrender the knife.

He then took the weapon and allegedly tried to stab the officers, but was later shot near the shoulder area in what the authorities described as an act of self-defence, Panay News reported. The news publication covers news in Western Visayas, where Iloilo City is.

Witnesses said that the man was carrying just a sling bag and had no companion or luggage. No other people were hurt.