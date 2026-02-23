S'pore-born tycoon buys auctioned painting of former Indonesia President SBY for US$386,261

JAKARTA: Singapore-born Indonesian tycoon Low Tuck Kwong has bought an auctioned painting by former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono SBY for 6.5 billion rupiah (US$386,261).

Proceeds from the sale of the painting of a fire horse – the Chinese zodiac for this year – will be donated to underprivileged communities and those affected by disasters, said Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the former president’s son.

Low, one of Indonesia’s richest people, is the president director of coal mining company PT Bayan Resources. He has a net worth of US$20.2 billion, according to Forbes.

The 77-year-old also controls Singapore's renewable energy company Metis Energy and has interests in healthcare firm The Farrer Park Company and investment holding company Samindo Resources.

Low is also a philanthropist. In 2023, the Low Tuck Kwong Foundation reportedly gave S$127.6 million (US$100.9 million) to educational and healthcare causes in Singapore, including S$101 million to the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.