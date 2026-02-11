IN FOCUS: Can Prabowo’s global push elevate Indonesia as a middle power on the world stage?

JAKARTA: Indonesia has long been guided by a “free and active” foreign policy. But that principle has been taken to an unprecedented level since Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated as the country’s eighth president in October 2024.

Over the past year, the archipelago has aligned itself more closely with members of the economic group BRICS such as China, India and Brazil, while also strengthening ties with Moscow at a time when Russia was becoming increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine.

Almost simultaneously, Jakarta has deepened military cooperation with NATO countries and their allies such as South Korea and Australia and joined the United States-led Board of Peace.

Prabowo has also signalled a willingness to recognise Israel as part of a broader push for peace in the Middle East – a significant departure from the language traditionally used by Indonesian leaders.

Since assuming office, the 74-year-old retired general has also pursued an intense diplomatic schedule, attending nine international summits and making more than 40 official visits to more than 20 countries, spanning major powers and smaller strategic partners alike.

The numbers far exceed that of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 16 state visits, or former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s 10 overseas trips, in their first full years in office.

“Prabowo is currently positioning himself as a qualified middle power – one that is ready to engage directly with the major powers,” said Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations expert from West Java’s Padjadjaran University.